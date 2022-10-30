Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, eNCA reported on Sunday.
Four people were reported dead at the scene and two others are in a critical condition.
Further details were not immediately available.
Eleven people shot in Finetown, south of Joburg — report
Politics