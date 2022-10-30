×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Eleven people shot in Finetown, south of Joburg — report

By TimesLIVE - 30 October 2022
Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
MULTIPLE MURDERS: Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg. Stock photo.
Image: PAUL FLEET/ 123RF

Eleven people have been shot in Finetown, south of Johannesburg, eNCA reported on Sunday.

Four people were reported dead at the scene and two others are in a critical condition.

Further details were not immediately available.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Cases of notorious Bay robbery gang targeting residents now 60 and counting
Chaos outside JHB court as battle for mayorship heats up

Most Read