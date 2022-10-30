Any Soweto derby has talking points that will be rehashed and turned into delightful digs on social media, but Yusuf Maart's wonder goal that settled a 1-0 DStv Premiership win for Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Pirates on Saturday has lit up social media in its own manner.
Maart scored a goal from inside his own half in the 74th minute that saw back-pedalling Bucs goalkeeper Siyabonga Montshane tripping over himself as he could not get close to the spectacular chip that dipped in under the crossbar.
'Mpontshane is still sleeping': Fans react to Maart’s goal and Chiefs’ derby win
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
Chiefs supporters on Twitter were calling for Maart to be given goal of the season already.
Another talking point was how midfielder Njabulo Blom tied up Pirates' in-form danger man Monnapule Saleng, as Amakhosi fans engaged in the age-old tradition of the post-match feast of banter and rubbing it in.
