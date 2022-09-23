×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Heritage Day event being held in bid to unite Kwanokuthula

23 September 2022
Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter

 

African food, traditional dance and sport will be part of this year’s Heritage Day celebrations in Kwanokuthula, Plettenberg Bay, in the hope that the fun activities will help unite the torn community...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read