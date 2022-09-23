Gangster sentenced to 30 years for murdering alleged abalone smuggler

A Western Cape gang member who killed a man linked to abalone smuggling who refused to pay him extortion money has been sentenced to 30 years' imprisonment.
The Hermanus regional court convicted Ronaldo van der Berg for the murder of Cameron Marc Padayachee, for attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
Van der Berg is a member of the Junior Mafia gang which operates in Gansbaai, Stanford and Buffeljagsbaai.
The prosecutor told the court that Padayachee and his employee were fixing his vehicle in front of his home in Gansbaai on December 21 last year when Van der Berg approached them and shot at Padayachee.
Padayachee’s two children who were sitting in the vehicle and the employee were unhurt. This was the second attempt on Padayachee's life.
The 24-year-old confessed in his plea and sentencing agreement.
Van der Berg said a decision had been taken to kill Padayachee because he refused to pay the extortion fee from the money he earned from his abalone poaching business in the area.
On the first attempt, Padayachee managed to jump into his vehicle and drive off.
Arguing for a harsher sentence, the prosecutor said Padayachee's murder was premeditated and committed with direct intent. He said the motive was to teach him and other abalone poachers not to disobey orders, pay a percentage of their illegal proceeds to the gang or suffer dire consequences.
“The deceased’s two young children were close to where their father was shot and were traumatised by the incident. The accused had no regard for their safety or wellbeing,” the prosecutor argued.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the police anti-gang unit detectives took over the investigation from the beginning because it was linked to illegal abalone smuggling and allegations of extortion.
He said after a thorough investigation, Van der Berg was arrested by the team led by Sgt Marlon Appollis of the provincial organised crime detectives attached to the anti-gang unit.
TimesLIVE
Gangster sentenced to 30 years for murdering alleged abalone smuggler
Journalist
Image: 123RF/albund
TimesLIVE
