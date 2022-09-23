Garden Route man wrongfully jailed seeks healing in new book
Premium 23 September 2022
It has been almost 10 years since a Garden Route father was illegally detained for 491 days at the notorious Black Beach Prison in Equatorial Guinea, where he witnessed the rape of young women and wanton violence and was subjected to inhumane treatment.
In addition, he suffered from typhoid fever, had four bouts of malaria, and even experienced organ failure while in jail. ..
Garden Route reporter
