×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Ports authority wraps up maritime sector roadshows at schools

By Herald Repoter - 22 September 2022

The Transnet National Ports Authority concluded the Maritime Career Awareness Roadshows on Thursday which targeted more than 5,000 grade 9 pupils from the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

The initiative, which formed part of Maritime Month in September, saw scores of pupils attending the sessions which included career guidance and information about opportunities in the sector. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

ANC's Eskom plan 'belongs on the scrapheap of history': Steenhuisen weighs in ...
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...

Most Read