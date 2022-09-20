Bitou’s firewomen pack a punch
Three win silver medals in SA Toughest Firefighter Alive Open Challenge in Mossel Bay
With a display of grit, stamina and precision, three Bitou municipality women have ranked at the top of their game as firefighters in SA.
They are part of a group of firefighters who won medals at the SA Toughest Firefighter Alive Open Challenge in Mossel Bay at the weekend. ..
