Stubbs sold for big money at SA20 player auction

The cream rose to the top for explosive middle-order batsman Tristan Stubbs when he was snapped up for a whopping R9.2m at the SA20 official player auction in Cape Town on Monday.
Starting at a base price of just R175,000, a bidding war between the MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape saw his price rise considerably, as the St George’s Park-based franchise outbid the rest to bring him to the Orange Army.
The Gqeberha side also acquired the services of the revelation that is Marco Jansen, whose base of R175,000, was dwarfed by his eventual price as the tall left-arm seamer was sold for R6.1m.
While former Grey High pupil Stubbs was the most expensive player in the auction, Rilee Rossouw fetched the second-highest price when he was bought for R6.9m by the Pretoria Capitals and Jansen fetched the third-highest price.
Adding to their pre-signed duo of capped Proteas batsman Aiden Markram and uncapped fast bowler Ottneil Baartman, the Sunrisers Eastern Cape brought Sisanda Magala back to where his journey in the sport first began when he was purchased for R5.4m while Jon-Jon Smuts also makes a return to the place he called home for close to 15 seasons.
However, it was Stubbs who walked away with the biggest price tag, justifying his meteoric rise in the sport in the last 8-12 months.
The former Nelson Mandela University student, speaking live via Microsoft Teams, said he was still in a state of shock having fetched such a large price tag.
“It is crazy, I am still shaking,” Stubbs said about the price paid for his services.
Stubbs, who played for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League this year, said: “It is just awesome to be a part of this tournament.
“I would have loved to play for anyone, so just being a part of it is quite awesome.”
Having also represented the Proteas in the T20 international series against England before making his bow in the Hundred competition, Stubbs said the last 6-12 months of his journey were pretty special.
“I do [feel like I have a bit more experience and better game plans].
“I have been playing more cricket now, and the Hundred competition was really helpful in that I was bowling more, so it is just trying to continue evolving.
“I am open to whatever the team needs in the moment,” the former Grey high pupil said when asked if he would prefer more of a bowling role or taking the gloves behind the stumps.
Both sons of the domestic franchise, the Warriors in the Eastern Province, who will now suit up for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Stubbs said: “It is going to be very cool to be playing with Plank, I mean [Marco] Jansen here at St George’s Park again,” he said with a chuckle.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape squad
Pre signed players: Aiden Markram, Ottneil Baartman
Players signed at auction: Tristan Stubbs (R9.2m), Marco Jansen (R6.1m), Sisanda Magala (R5.4m), Jon-Jon Smuts (R2.3m), Tom Abell (R850,000, England), Brydon Carse (R425,000, England), Mason Crane (R425,000, England), James Fuller (R425,000, England), Adam Rossington (R425,000, England), Junaid Dawood (R375,000), Jordan Cox (R325,000, England), Roelof van der Merwe (R175,000), Marques Ackerman (R175,000), Sarel Erwee (R175,000), Aya Gqamane (R175,000).
Stubbs sold for big money at SA20 player auction
St George's Park franchise secure star batsmen for R9.2m in bidding war
