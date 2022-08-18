NPA to assess evidence in sexual assault complaint against finance minister, Enoch Godongwana

Mpumalanga police investigating allegations of sexual assault against finance minister Enoch Godongwana have handed the docket to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala told TimesLIVE the docket was handed over on Monday.
“The docket contains certain statements. We are awaiting a decision from the NPA on how the matter should proceed and what other additional information is required if any at all.”
Mohlala declined to elaborate on whose statements were in the docket or on when a decision from the NPA was expected.
Godongwana has denied the allegations he sexually assaulted a masseuse while on holiday with his wife at the Kruger National Park’s Skukuza camp.
Senior reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
