Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't need to make a song to survive anymore.
He took to his Twitter timeline to thank his fans who made it possible for him to express himself artistically.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
The song he is releasing on Friday is what makes him feel good and if it doesn't connect, the fans can keep it moving.
“I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the sh*t I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next one.”
‘I don't need to make a song to survive anymore’ — Cassper Nyovest
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cassper Nyovest
Cassper Nyovest says he doesn't need to make a song to survive anymore.
He took to his Twitter timeline to thank his fans who made it possible for him to express himself artistically.
“I've been competing commercially for 10 years and we've had a lot of commercial success, the level many artists will never see. I don't need to make a song to survive anymore, it feels so good. None of this would've been possible without your undying support. Thank you team Nyovest,” he tweeted.
The song he is releasing on Friday is what makes him feel good and if it doesn't connect, the fans can keep it moving.
“I'm dropping a new single on Friday. It's probably nothing like what you're expecting, but it's where I'm at creatively. It's the sh*t I play for myself in the studio and jump around alone. It's what makes me feel good. Hopefully you dig it. If you don't, catch you on the next one.”
In early July Cassper gave his followers a taste of what they have been missing since he took a break from rap for a few years.
He dropped some bars of a new track titled OOH AAH with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice.
The last time the rapper released an album was when he dropped Any Minute Now (A.M.N) in 2020.
In a separate tweet Cassper said he is ready to challenge himself to make different music.
“Personally, I miss the animation, the sampling, the concepts, the ya face energy rap used to have. I can't be the only one. Even if I am, mina that's what I want to create. I want to challenge myself and make different sh*t. I don't want to make songs that sound like what's trending now.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure