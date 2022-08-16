Eastern Cape women rewarded with top prosecutorial positions
By Kathryn Kimberley - 16 August 2022
The ANC’s assault offender Andile Lungisa, senior public prosecutor Clive Killian, charged with drinking and driving, and many serious offenders now behind bars, have all felt her wrath in the courtroom.
But one of the most disturbing cases to come across senior state advocate Nickie Turner’s desk was undoubtedly that of an East London lawyer who used objects to rape his wife while filming his crimes...
