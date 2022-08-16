Slick robbers hitting high-end Nelson Mandela Bay estates
Reward offered as resurgent gang strikes at least three times in past week
Premium
By Riaan Marais - 16 August 2022
They are armed, well-organised and using the environment to their advantage to prey on people when they are at their most vulnerable.
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most prolific robbery gangs is back — and it seems to have shifted its focus to secluded homes, many of them in high-end property developments, making the reward well worth the risk...
Slick robbers hitting high-end Nelson Mandela Bay estates
Reward offered as resurgent gang strikes at least three times in past week
They are armed, well-organised and using the environment to their advantage to prey on people when they are at their most vulnerable.
One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s most prolific robbery gangs is back — and it seems to have shifted its focus to secluded homes, many of them in high-end property developments, making the reward well worth the risk...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics