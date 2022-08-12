David Thabo Dube, 49, who is serving a 25-year jail term for a cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery that took place in 2017, was on Wednesday sentenced to another 25 years in prison for a CIT robbery which took place near Graskop, Mpumalanga, 22 years ago.
Fingerprints taken at the crime scene in 2000 linked Dube to the crime.
The Nelspruit regional court sentenced Dube for the robbery and two counts of attempted murder on Wednesday.
The latest conviction and sentence followed an incident which took place on the morning of April 17 2000, where the accused attacked a COIN armed van between Graskop and Bushbuckridge.
A group of heavily armed criminals attacked the van and managed to escape with close to R1m.
Last year, the case was handed over to the Nelspruit-based Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation for further inquiry.
“During the investigation, the accused was linked through fingerprints to the crime scene. During profiling of the accused, it was established he was serving 25 years’ imprisonment for another cash-in-transit heist which took place in October 2017 in Klerksdorp,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said.
Sekgotodi said Dube was requisitioned from prison on June 30 this year and appeared before the Graskop magistrate’s court, where he was sentenced.
An extra 25 years in prison for robber who committed CIT heist 22 years ago
Image: Netcare911
