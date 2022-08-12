Police minister Bheki Cele has outlined plans to combat zama zamas and crime.
He suspects human trafficking is related to illegal miners. He also mentioned police understaffing.
Listen:
The subject of zama zamas has been a hot topic after the arrest of 350 in Krugersdorp, some arrests in connection with the gang rape of eight women in the area. Fourteen suspects have already appeared in court.
LISTEN | Police in contact with SANDF but deployment would be premature, says Cele
No police station in SA has enough staff and the reason is clear, adds minister
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
