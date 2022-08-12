×

News

LISTEN | Police in contact with SANDF but deployment would be premature, says Cele

No police station in SA has enough staff and the reason is clear, adds minister

By Bulelani Nonyukela - 12 August 2022
Minister Bheki Cele says there is no need to panic at the police's handling of zama zamas.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Police minister Bheki Cele has outlined plans to combat zama zamas and crime.

He suspects human trafficking is related to illegal miners. He also mentioned police understaffing.

Listen:

The subject of zama zamas has been a hot topic after the arrest of 350 in Krugersdorp, some arrests in connection with the gang rape of eight women in the area. Fourteen suspects have already appeared in court.

