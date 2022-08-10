PODCAST | The profiler diaries 2: From crime scene to courtroom

When forensic psychologist and former head of the police's investigative psychology section, Dr Gérard Labuschagne released his first book, The Profiler Diaries, last year, true crime fans were soon begging for more.
In July this year, Penguin Random House SA published the second book in this series, The Profiler Diaries 2: From Crime Scene to Courtroom.
In this book, Labuschagne focuses on the path six cases took from the moment of the crime being committed to the sounding of the proverbial gavel as the judge passed sentence.
The cases range from the brutal and well-publicised murders of Jessica Wheeler and Victoria Stadler in Knysna, to the lesser known but equally interesting "King of America" case in which former US President Barack Obama’s life was threatened.
Labuschagne has outdone himself in this second book, with even more fascinating insights into the minds of some of the country’s most terrifying and complex criminals.
In this episode of True Crime South Africa, we sit down with Labuschagne to chat about the book, the cases he chose to include, and some deeper insights into the themes presented.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082-821-3447
