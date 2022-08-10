Fans heartbroken after Jeremy Mansfield reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Heartwarming messages and well wishes for TV presenter and radio legend Jeremy Mansfield have flooded the timeline as his battle with cancer has become terminal.

Thirteen years ago, the media personality survived his battle with leukaemia after nine months of treatment.

Taking to his Facebook timeline recently Jeremy said that since revealing his liver cancer diagnosis in January this year, he'd now reached stage 4 and wanted to dedicate the time he has left to having as much fun as possible.

“Have had it confirmed by the specialist surgeon that is leading everyone in the team looking after me that my cancer is confirmed stage 4, terminal and is now only subject to palliative care.

“This dream team (as I now refer to them) will now guide me through how to have as much fun in the time I have left and fulfil as many dreams, big and small, I have in my bucket list. A new journey for Kari and the rest of our families start today,” he wrote.