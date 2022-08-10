Efforts to give youth a sporting chance recognised
Thobela Thoba named sports category winner in 2022 Citizens of the Year awards
Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 10 August 2022
A passionate sports coach with an unparalleled desire to see the youth of Gqeberha and surrounds succeed on the field is setting the pace in sporting excellence.
Thobela Thoba, the founder of a nonprofit organisation with previously disadvantaged athletes at its centre, has been a foot soldier of recreational programmes in Nelson Mandela Bay communities for the past six years...
Efforts to give youth a sporting chance recognised
Thobela Thoba named sports category winner in 2022 Citizens of the Year awards
A passionate sports coach with an unparalleled desire to see the youth of Gqeberha and surrounds succeed on the field is setting the pace in sporting excellence.
Thobela Thoba, the founder of a nonprofit organisation with previously disadvantaged athletes at its centre, has been a foot soldier of recreational programmes in Nelson Mandela Bay communities for the past six years...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics