Death of ‘real cricket guy’ Rudi Koertzen stuns world

10 August 2022
Guy Rogers
Senior Reporter

The death of Despatch’s former international umpire Rudi Koertzen has rocked the cricketing world. 

Koertzen, 73, was returning from a golfing weekend in Cape Town when the vehicle he was in crashed near the Stilbaai turn-off on the N2...

