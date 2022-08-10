Death of ‘real cricket guy’ Rudi Koertzen stuns world
The death of Despatch’s former international umpire Rudi Koertzen has rocked the cricketing world.
Koertzen, 73, was returning from a golfing weekend in Cape Town when the vehicle he was in crashed near the Stilbaai turn-off on the N2...
Senior Reporter
