Army put on standby as unrest mounts

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has ordered about 200 soldiers to be on standby for deployment because “South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality”.
The order, dated August 6 and issued by Major-General Patrick Dube, general officer commanding of the army’s infantry formation, said the soldiers were necessary “in anticipation of deploying in co-operation with the SAPS”.
“It is foreseen that the SANDF might be called to play their secondary role to go on 25-hour standby in anticipation of further unrest.”
This follows a meeting of the military command council last week at which the generals were warned to be on high alert.
According to military sources, the generals were told that all units needed to maintain maximum security with immediate effect in light of the increasing incidents of violence.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Andries Mahapa told the Sunday Times on Sunday night the warning order was part of the army’s continued preparation for any eventuality.
“The warning order is part of our military drills whether it is for exercise or deployment.”
According to the order, the main infantry battalion for the preparation is 21 SA Infantry Battalion (21 SAI) based at Doornkop in Johannesburg.
That unit has to prepare for accommodation and meals for an additional 200 soldiers, while 100 Mamba light armoured vehicle drivers also need to be placed on standby at the same base.
Military sources said the order meant an additional company of soldiers (150 troops plus support personnel) than the usual one company per province available for support to the police was now being prepared.
Doornkop is the most central of all the other infantry battalions in light of the past few weeks’ increasing unrest in Gauteng and its neighbouring provinces.
21 SAI also has the most serviceable Mambas available.
“Placing 200 soldiers on standby means that they will be ready to move in to quell any eventuality,” a former general said.
“Even though 100 Mamba drivers seem a lot, it means there will be sufficient drivers should more troops be mobilised.”
The former general agreed with Mahapa that the order did not mean the army was mobilising for a full-scale conflict, but rather that it would be better prepared than it was last year, when violence in KwaZulu-Natal spiralled out of control fast.
“I have no doubt that there is probably sufficient intelligence to have necessitated the SANDF to be prepared for escalating trouble.”
Included in the company of soldiers are about 100 who completed a crowd-control programme just last week.
This group would also be equipped with crowd-control equipment “and must be combat-ready to support and co-operate with the SAPS in quelling unrest” the order said.
The company would be available as from Monday for any eventuality.
The former general said it did not mean the soldiers would automatically be deployed.
“They may still only be deployed once ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has to inform parliament about the deployment first.
“This also only happens should the police request the army to assist when a situation of violence spirals out of control.” — TimesLIVE
Army put on standby as unrest mounts
21 SA Infantry Battalion instructed to be ready to assist police if required
Joernalis
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
