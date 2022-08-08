Focus on women’s rights must be sharpened
Every August, as SA commemorates Women’s Day (or Women’s Month), we shine the spotlight on the harsh realities of being a woman in our country.
From gender-based violence and femicide to unequal pay and the growing number of single-headed households — the challenges faced by women are many...
Focus on women’s rights must be sharpened
None
Every August, as SA commemorates Women’s Day (or Women’s Month), we shine the spotlight on the harsh realities of being a woman in our country.
From gender-based violence and femicide to unequal pay and the growing number of single-headed households — the challenges faced by women are many...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Opinion
Opinion
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Opinion