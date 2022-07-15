The hearing into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues in parliament on Friday.
On Thursday advocate Dali Mpofu, Mkhwebane's representative, said they would call President Cyril Ramaphosa to testify at the impeachment hearings — or, if he failed to appear, summon him.
“It looks like we might even have to call other former presidents,” he said.

WATCH LIVE | Inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office continues
