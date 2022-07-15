FREE TO READ | Business Day Prime magazine

×

Manage your money to live the life you deserve, great escapes, and we profile Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman

15 July 2022
Picture: BUSINESS DAY/123RF/karandaev
In this issue of Prime our financial experts share that planning, strategising and diversification are crucial to growing your wealth to live the life you deserve.

We also take a deep dive into property investment: why mature lifestyle estates are booming in popularity and how to ensure your investment continues to yield growth.

We share great local escape experiences and we chat with Gift of the Givers founder, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, who shares why giving back is his life purpose, and why getting that work-life balance just right may be elusive for him.

 

