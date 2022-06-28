×

News

Motorists advised to avoid protest in Mission Road

By Riaan Marais - 28 June 2022
KEEP OUT: Kuyga residents blockade a section of Mission Road in a service delivery protest on Tuesday
Image: EUGENE COETZEE

Motorists and members of the public are advised to avoid Mission Road on Tuesday afternoon after a service delivery protest by Kuyga residents resulted in them blocking off the road.

Police were deployed to the area early on Tuesday when reports of residents blocking the road with burning tyres and other debris started circulating.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said members of the public order policing unit were monitoring the situation as protesters were threatening to stone vehicles.

“At this stage, we are advising motorists to avoid the area to avoid possible damage to vehicles.

“Police members are at the scene,” he said.

The protest is about the availability of electricity in parts of the surrounding area.

