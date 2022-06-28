Shakespeare with a big difference
Even if you are not a fan, this is William Shakespeare like you have never seen and it’s on show at the National Arts Festival with the promise of keeping you in stitches as you trot through all of the old Bard’s work.
A richly woven tapestry of all 37 written works of Shakespeare set as a pantomime, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare — A New Variant is a treat no-one should miss...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.