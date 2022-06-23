Cape tourism chiefs hope kids who play new online game will want to visit
Pester power is the latest weapon being unleashed by officials trying to rebuild Cape Town's tourism market after Covid-19.
A children's game, Climb Table Mountain, has been created by Wesgro — the Western Cape trade and tourism agency — and posted on Roblox, a gaming platform with well over 200-million active users, including more than half of American under-16s.
Wesgro hopes the game will inspire children to want to visit the Western Cape, and said about a third of US parents allow their children to choose holiday destinations.
Wesgro's first game allows players to experience a hike up Table Mountain, immerse themselves in its beauty and benefit from a heavy focus on educational content.
Agency CEO Wrenelle Stander told My Gaming: “The world is changing, and we’re ready to meet that change.
“With immersive digital experiences already creating a captive audience, our game will allow kids to learn about the incredible biodiversity of the province.”
The team that created the game plans to extend it so players can explore the beaches and kelp forests of the Garden Route as well as camping and stargazing in the Cederberg.
Wesgro chief marketing and communications officer Jean Scheltema said: “Edtech and gaming are more entwined now than ever before.
“We want to use the potential of the metaverse as an immersive, 3D, online learning space, accessible to a large audience, and leverage new ways to connect the physical world with the online one.”
To promote the game, Wesgro plans to use influencers in tech and gaming including Kairo Forbes and Grant Hinds.
TimesLIVE
