Cape tourism chiefs hope kids who play new online game will want to visit

Pester power is the latest weapon being unleashed by officials trying to rebuild Cape Town's tourism market after Covid-19.

A children's game, Climb Table Mountain, has been created by Wesgro — the Western Cape trade and tourism agency — and posted on Roblox, a gaming platform with well over 200-million active users, including more than half of American under-16s.

Wesgro hopes the game will inspire children to want to visit the Western Cape, and said about a third of US parents allow their children to choose holiday destinations.

Wesgro's first game allows players to experience a hike up Table Mountain, immerse themselves in its beauty and benefit from a heavy focus on educational content.