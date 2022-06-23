Murder, assaults, death threats and political enforcers used in capture of Vrede dairy farm project: Zondo

Murder, assaults, death threats, armed robberies and a culture of fear were central to ensuring the multimillion-rand Vrede dairy farm project ploughed ahead, with politicians using foot soldiers and corrupt policemen to stop investigations into it.

This was one of the findings by chief justice Raymond Zondo in his final report on the capture of the SA state. Zondo has called for an independent team of police officers to be appointed to probe a litany of alleged murders and assaults of those questioning the true motive behind the project.

Zondo said it was “imperative” that closed down cases of murder, assault and intimidation of among others, the National Treasury and local government officials who were probing the saga, and emerging dairy farmers, be reopened.

The Vrede project, which was to have benefited 100 black emerging dairy farmers, was managed by the Gupta-linked company Estina.

Money for beneficiaries was channelled to the Guptas through their various SA and offshore businesses with a portion used to fund the family’s lavish Sun City wedding.

On Wednesday night Zondo delivered his final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa.