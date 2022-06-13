Zandile Gumede absent at pre-trial proceedings in R320m fraud and corruption matter

Trial moved from Pietermaritzburg to Durban

Premium Suthentira Govender

Senior reporter



The ANC's eThekwini chair Zandile Gumede was conspicuously absent at the Durban high court on Monday, where pre-trial proceedings for her and 21 co-accused were held.



The former mayor and her co-accused are facing fraud and corruption charges in the R320m Durban Solid Waste matter. They are facing 2,786 charges, ranging from corruption to money laundering and racketeering...