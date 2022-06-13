'Docket accusing Kelly not official document': Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The second docket, which accuses singer Kelly Khumalo and those who were with her in the house where Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead, was only an internal opinion.

This was revealed on Monday in a response from director of public prosecutions (DPP) South Gauteng official advocate Andrew Chauke, which defence advocate Zandile Mshololo read out in the Pretoria high court.

“This office did not make any decision or otherwise regarding the case docket. The alleged document does not have any status [and] was an internal opinion from a junior advocate which was without merit,” Mshololo said, reading the DPP's response.

Mshololo received the response on Monday morning after the state, led by advocate George Baloyi, shared the second docket on June 8 . The docket was opened in January 2019, five years after Meyiwa was killed.

In the docket, Khumalo and those who were in the house on the night Meyiwa was killed are the accused. The document was first mentioned when advocate Malesela Teffo, for accused one to four, cross-examined Sgt Thabo Mosia, the state’s first witness.

Teffo used it to argue that the five men on trial had nothing to do with Meyiwa’s death. He alleged in court that Khumalo shot Meyiwa by mistake and she and other people in the house hatched a plan to suggest the Bafana Bafana star had been killed in a robbery.