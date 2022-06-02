‘Cele has spat in Concourt’s face’

Kawa outraged by failure to act against negligent officers who investigated horror rape

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



While the Constitutional Court has ruled that the SA Police Services’ search and investigation into businesswoman Andy Kawa’s horror rape ordeal in 2010 was below par and subsequently negligent, the officers tasked with investigating the matter remain on the payroll with no steps taken against them.



When the EFF asked about the ConCourt ruling in the National Assembly recently, the top brass of the police remained adamant that officers had deployed all available resources to the matter, and that there had been no misconduct in probing Kawa’s case...