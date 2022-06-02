Exploration window closing fast as climate change looms, protesters say

Premium Guy Rogers

Senior Reporter



In a low-key meeting, members of environmental and community organisations gathered on the Donkin Reserve in Gqeberha on Wednesday to discuss “what’s next” after two bruising days in the high court in Gqeberha battling to stop Shell’s Wild Coast seismic survey application.



Green Connection’s Liziwe McDaid said while groups and communities opposing marine exploration and mining applications were hard-pressed to counter these multiple bids, petroleum companies were under greater pressure...