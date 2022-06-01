×

Xola Ngcangca remembered for his passion to help others

Family and friends pay tribute to slain fishing body chair and activist at memorial service

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
01 June 2022

His love and passion to help others are what Eastern Cape Black Fishers’ Association chair Xola Ngcangca will be remembered for most.

This is according to family and friends who gathered at a memorial service at the Henry Fazzie Community Centre in KwaDwesi on Tuesday...

