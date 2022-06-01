Petroleum companies hit back in Wild Coast court battle
Seismic survey legal and benign, Impact and Shell tell judges
The two petroleum companies interdicted from exploring for gas and oil off the Wild Coast have hit back, arguing that reasonable consultation was undertaken, the project is legal and it will not unduly harm marine life.
Advocate Jeremy Gauntlett SC for Impact Africa said in the high court in Gqeberha on Tuesday that the applicants’ argument that the consultation process had not reached everyone was unreasonable...
