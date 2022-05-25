Hitchhiker’s ‘kidnapper’ nabbed with nyaope and illegal gun

Mpumalanga police are urging people not to hitchhike after a 32-year-old woman was allegedly held captive by a man who had given her a lift.

The suspect was arrested by police on Tuesday at Mzinti near Komatipoort. A firearm and drugs were seized at the house where the woman was held.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the woman was hitchhiking at about 7pm on Monday and accepted a ride with a man driving a grey VW Golf.

“Along the way the woman was given a drink and passed out”.

Mohlala said she woke at midnight in a house to which she had been taken.

She managed to escape and opened a case at the Tonga police station.

The suspect, who is from KwaZulu-Natal, was found by police at the house.

Officers discovered 392g of dagga, 44 sachets of nyaope and a firearm with the serial number filed off.

The suspect is facing charges including illegal possession of a firearm with ammunition and possession of illegal drugs, and could be linked to the woman’s kidnapping, Mohlala said.

“The investigation team will dig deeper to establish whether the man is involved in similar incidents. Police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against him.”

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged people not to hitchhike as it potentially places their lives at risk.

“We hope people will learn from this experience and try to use safe modes of transport regardless of the costs.”

TimesLIVE