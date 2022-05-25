Two Gupta associates and former state official arrested for alleged R107m fraud
Funds were meant for rehabilitation of the Optimum coal mine
Two Gupta family associates and a former senior government official have been arrested in connection with the alleged laundering of R107.5m meant to rehabilitate the Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga.
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed the arrests on Wednesday morning...
