Venues for Thursday evening water crisis meeting changed

The venues for this evening’s emergency public water meeting have changed.

The event, hosted by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson, will be screened live at various venues around the city, starting at 6pm.

The finalised venues are the Khayamnandi Hall, Despatch; Kuyga Hall, Greenbushes; Xaba Hall, Kwalanga, Kariega; Gelvandale Hall, Gelvandale; Nangoza Jebe Hall, New Brighton; Colchester Hall, Colchester; and George Botha Centre, KwaNoxolo.

There will be meeting in the City Hall as previously scheduled.

The event will also be accessible via the municipality’s Facebook and YouTube sites and on Mpuma Kapa TV on channel 260 on DStv.

It can also be accessed via Microsoft Teams.