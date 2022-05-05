Angry parents shut school over maths teacher’s absenteeism
Irate parents shut down Papenkuil Primary School on Thursday claiming that a mathematics teacher’s continued absence was hampering their children’s education.
Teaching and learning for the 778 pupils ground to a halt as parents gathered in front of the school wielding placards to express their gripes. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.