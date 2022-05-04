Prepare to cough up more for services

Escalating municipal wage bill and poor collection rate likely to see tariffs and rates soar

Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s ballooning wage bill could see residents digging even deeper into their pockets to pay 6.5% more for water, sanitation and refuse, while the proposed tariff increase for electricity is 8.6%.



Property rates could also increase 5.5%, in addition to the new municipal valuations which have caused an uproar among many residents who claim the roll is flawed and not based on market values...