ANC slams cops over lack of arrests in councillor murders

ANC Eastern Cape co-ordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi has lashed out at the police’s investigation of three Nelson Mandela Bay murders and one attempted murder, with the killers still on the loose.

Ward 20 councillor Zwelandile Booi died in a hail of bullets in Tshawuka Street in February.

Mayoral co-ordinator and former councillor Mazwi Mini was shot in the jaw while watching TV in his house in KwaNobuhle in the same month.

In April, a Motherwell councillor revealed how he had been stalked by a suspected hitman.

On Monday, Ward 43 councillor Andile Andries and his assistant, Lubabalo Keso, were gunned down in KwaNobuhle.

“Public representatives are representatives of the people,” Ngcukayitobi said.

“It is not expected that they would be the target of killings under normal circumstances.

“Instead, they should be the ones championing the protection of our society.”

He was responding to questions about how the party planned to protect its members from brazen attacks.

“This has caught us by surprise and the only call that we can make is for the police to do their work.

“It seems police are incapable of doing their work.

“Of all the people that have been killed in Nelson Mandela Bay, not a single person has been arrested.”

He said it was the responsibility of the police to protect residents and not that of the ANC.

In a statement on Monday night, the Eastern Cape ANC described the murders as an act of barbarism and offered its condolences to the Andries and Keso families.

A search had been launched for the killers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the cases were receiving serious attention by the investigators.

“They are prioritised due to the nature of their seriousness,” Kinana said.

“We urge people to be patient with investigation processes.

“At an appropriate time, feedback will be provided to those affected.

“Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the [culprits] must please make contact with the nearest police station.”

On the upcoming ANC elective conference in East London this weekend, Ngcukayitobi said at least 1,600 delegates from all eight regions in Eastern Cape would descend upon the city’s international convention centre.

Provincial conferences taking place across SA are a precursor to the national ANC conference scheduled for December.

While nominations for the top five provincial positions will be made at the conference, several slates have emerged.

The main contenders include provincial task team convener Oscar Mabuyane and treasurer Babalo Madikizela whose names have been thrown in for the position of chair.

Bhisho MPL Mlibo Qoboshiyane is also gunning for the position of chair.

HeraldLIVE