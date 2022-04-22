Kariega mom makes matric memorable for needy pupils

By Roslyn Baatjies -

The dream of three Uitenhage High matric girls to attend their farewell in 1999 was clouded by their parents’ financial constraints, but former school secretary Angelona Williams stepped in to take their outfits to a new level.



Since then, through her #FixHerCrown initiative, Williams has assisted on average 13 to 17 matrics a year who cannot afford to glam up and attend the annual event...