Have a fun-filled morning at Sanccob

Get across to the SA Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Seabirds (Sanccob) at Cape Recife on Saturday for a morning of learning and fun in the sun.

Several different organisations are co-ordinating the event and the hope is the public will be there in force.

The Sustainable Seas Trust will be giving a talk about marine plastic pollution and Sanccob will be delivering a presentation about seabirds and penguins in particular.

Nelson Mandela Bay open water swimmers will hand over a cash donation to Sanccob and then there will be a cleanup organised by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA’s Algoa Bay branch.

There will be a R30 flat reduced entrance fee into Sanccob and participation in the talks and cleanup is free.

Or you can visit the foundation’s Flying Penguin Cafe for coffee and cakes or lunch.

The event on Saturday is set to run from 9.30am to 11am

HeraldLIVE