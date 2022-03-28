Malema faces R20m defamation claim

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A Gqeberha resident who went from being a parliamentarian to unemployed has put a hefty R20m price tag on his misfortune, and he wants EFF leader Julius Malema and the rest of the red berets to pay for it.



It is not the first time that the former colleagues and friends will square off in the Gqeberha high court...