Reverend celebrates decade at helm of Kwazakhele church

For the past decade, a Kwazakhele reverend and his wife have led their church into adopting schools, providing uniforms to pupils and raising funds to feed the hungry.



This week marks the Rev Luxolo Titimani’s 10th year at the Kwazakhele Uniting Reformed Church in Southern Africa, and coincidentally coincides with his 11-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Amanda...