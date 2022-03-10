Valuables stolen in Baywest Mall break-in

Cellphones, perfume, jewellery and other items were stolen from Baywest Mall on Tuesday night.

While no arrests have been made, police say they are investigating a case of housebreaking.

A retail store at the popular Gqeberha shopping centre was broken into at about 8pm on Tuesday, and a number of valuable items such as cellphones stolen.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged the front door of a retail store was forcefully opened.

“Items with an unknown estimated value such as perfume, sunglasses, cellphones and other items were stolen, and the police are investigating a case of housebreaking,” she said.

