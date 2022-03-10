'I was dealing with some hurt' — Sho Madjozi shares why she's been MIA
Musician Sho Majdozi has been away from the socials for a while now and after trending for being scarce. the singer has come out to assure fans that she's alive and kicking and definitely not pregnant.
Sho's silence had fans thinking she might be pregnant, so on Wednesday the musician posted a selfie with the caption: “First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there.”
The John Cena hitmaker came out to clear the air and explain what she has been dealing with behind the scenes.
“Thank you to everyone that has been checking on me. I was dealing with some hurt and confusion. I discovered two people on my team trying to steal which led me to discover all sorts of dodgy things they had been doing to block my opportunities for over a year.”
She said it has been a difficult time dealing with betrayal from the people she has trusted and come a long way with.
“I won’t say I’m completely fine. Swa vava (it's painful) because I come from way back with those people. But I have enjoyed taking time for myself and I have too many things to be excited about. I’ve got new management, I’m looking cute, my new music sounds mad and I can’t wait to roll it out.”
First things first, I’m not pregnant. Let’s just start there. pic.twitter.com/wsLo21Pu6C— What a Life (@ShoMadjozi) March 9, 2022
Joining Nasty C and other Mzansi celebs who have sung the gospel on taking social media breaks, the award-winning artist said she also advocates for this.
“Social media is great but I also find it extremely heavy and distracting. If you’re like me, it’s OK. You’re a soft, living thing. We aren’t really built to be inundated by an endless stream of interaction.”
The musician is not the only one who has opened up about her management woes.
Amapiano songstress Lady Du recently shared on Instagram that she was in hell after revealing her manager has been treating her harshly.
“My manager is telling people I’m unavailable for bookings He says he doesn’t work on weekends and doesn’t pay me on time. Mind you I don’t work for him — he gets paid off my bookings! Has started taking cash from promoters I’m in hell guys I’ve been crying everyday nje”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.