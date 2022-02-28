Parsonage Street ladies celebrate three centuries
Birthday girls have some incredible stories to tell
It’s not every day you get to celebrate a 100th birthday, but an old age home in Graaff-Reinet will have to decorate a cake with centenary candles not once, but three times this year.
Koeks Marais, Joey van Wyk and Issie Theron are the oldest residents of the Parsonage Street Home, and the facility’s staff say it is an honour to have the ladies staying with them...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.