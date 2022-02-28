Parsonage Street ladies celebrate three centuries

Birthday girls have some incredible stories to tell

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



It’s not every day you get to celebrate a 100th birthday, but an old age home in Graaff-Reinet will have to decorate a cake with centenary candles not once, but three times this year.



Koeks Marais, Joey van Wyk and Issie Theron are the oldest residents of the Parsonage Street Home, and the facility’s staff say it is an honour to have the ladies staying with them...