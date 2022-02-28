How we might be affected by Nelson Mandela metro’s loan quandary

Water treatment works and sewer upgrades, facilities for the disabled among some of projects which could be delayed

By Siyamtanda Capa -

A stormwater improvement project in Simka Street in New Brighton, the construction of a bridge in Joe Slovo, and facilities for the disabled in parts of Gqeberha.



These are some of the projects that could be put on hold as the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality deals with yet another hole in its adjustment budget for the 2021/2022 financial year...