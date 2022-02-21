Graaff-Reinet fossil making waves

Having rested for 30 years in a school quadrangle, “the savage one”, mankind’s great (to the nth degree) grand-uncle, has moved to the Graaff-Reinet Museum where he is making waves.

According to a US-based palaeontologist affiliated to the museum, Lexie — as pupils and staff at Union High School knew him, named after former staff member and discoverer Lex Bremner — is uniquely placed to tell us a whole lot about our ancient past.

Graaff-Reinet Museum research partner Dr Christian Kammerer, currently at North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in North Carolina in the US, said he was elated.

“This specimen is incredible and of great scientific value.

“It is the most complete fossil of Rubidgea ever discovered, being the only one to preserve the spinal column.

“Other Rubidgea specimens are just isolated skulls.

“Lexie includes a complete skull, the whole spinal column up until the tail, and the right hip bone.”

He said the fossil was officially Rubidgea atrox.

“In Latin, that means “Rubidge’s savage one”, named after Dr Sydney Rubidge of Wellwood Farm near Graaff-Reinet, who discovered the first specimen in the 1930s.

“It was the top predator of the late Permian Era in SA and one of the largest representatives of a group of therapsids called gorgonopsians, named after the horrific gorgons of Greek myth.

“Gorgonopsians were found in what is today Southern Africa and Russia and nowhere else.

“They were saber-toothed carnivores and they used powerful canines to slice open and feed on plant-eaters.”

Kammerer said based on geological mapping of the Graaff-Reinet area, it was known that Lexie was collected in Permian rocks corresponding to the Cistecephalus Assemblage Zone, named after a small burrowing therapsid.

“A Wits University team, including Prof Bruce Rubidge of Wits University — the grandson of the palaeontologist who discovered Rubidgea — demonstrated that this zone is roughly 255 million years old.”