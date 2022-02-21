Parallels between Spanish Flu and Covid-19 on agenda at festival
The need to have the victims of the Spanish Flu commemorated on a national level is why University of Cape Town academic Prof Howard Phillips has spent much of his life researching the deadly pandemic which wiped out 6% of SA’s population in 1918.
Phillips will be speaking at the third Watercourse Plett History Festival from Wednesday to Friday...
