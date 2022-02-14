Old car show lights up Garden Route town

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



The chance to see old faces, rebuild lost camaraderie and provide a platform to exhibit much-loved old cars drove the organisers of the George Old Car Show to light up the Garden Route town with the annual event at the weekend.



Fewer spectators attended than in previous years but the silver jubilee edition of the show, powered by Scribs Benzeum, a privately owned collection of old Mercedes-Benz vehicles, brought a happy vibe to a usually quiet George. ..