Shaping boys into gentlemen for 200 years

Muir College plans week of celebrations to mark double ton

Riaan Marais

News reporter



School spirit that has survived the ages will be on display later this year when one of the country’s oldest schools celebrates 200 years of turning boys into young gentlemen.



A week of celebrations is on the cards for Muir College, and the Kariega school is gearing up for a bumper programme worthy of its achievements...